CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR SC ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE ROUTE

NEXT MONDAY IS THE ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY, AND ORGANIZERS SAY THE LENGTH OF THE ROUTE HAS CHANGED.

THE PARADE WILL STILL TRAVEL ALONG HISTORIC 4TH STREET, BEGINNING AT IOWA STREET BUT WILL NOW END AT NEBRASKA STREET.

THE PARADE HAD PREVIOUSLY GONE ALL THE WAY TO WATER STREET AND THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO.

DUE TO TRAFFIC CONCERNS, THIS YEAR’S PARADE WILL NOW END AT NEBRASKA STREET.

IT’S THE 17TH YEAR FOR THE LOCAL PARADE BRINGING IRISH CULTURE AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.