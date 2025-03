AAA TOW TO GO FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS BEGINS FRIDAY EVENING

ALTHOUGH ST. PATRICK’S DAY ISN’T UNTIL MONDAY, MANY PLACES WILL CELEBRATE THE IRISH HERITAGE THIS WEEKEND.

BECAUSE OF THAT, TRIPLE-A IS ACTIVATING THEIR ‘TOW TO GO’ SERVICE FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY FRIDAY EVENING FOR IOWA AND NEBRASKA RESIDENTS..

TOW TO GO IS ACTIVE FROM 6 P.M. FRIDAY THROUGH 6 A.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 18TH.

TOW TO GO OFFERS A FREE RIDE TO IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND THEIR VEHICLES WHO DO NOT HAVE A SAFE ALTERNATIVE.

WHEN SOMEONE CALLS TOW TO GO, TRIPLE-A DISPATCHES A TOW TRUCK TO TRANSPORT THE WOULD-BE IMPAIRED DRIVER AND THEIR VEHICLE TO A SAFE LOCATION WITHIN A 10-MILE RADIUS.

WHILE THE SERVICE IS FREE, TRIPLE-A ASKS THAT IT BE USED AS A LAST RESORT.

IOWA AND NEBRASKA RESIDENTS CAN CALL (855) 2-TOW-2-GO FOR A SAFE RIDE.