SOYBEAN PRODUCERS GATHER TO DISCUSS AG ISSUES IN SIOUX CITY

SOYBEAN FARMERS FROM WESTERN IOWA MET WITH AG OFFICIALS AND OTHERS TO DISCUSS CROPS AND ISSUES AT THE IOWA SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FARMER ROUNDTABLE IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY.

BRENT SWART OF SPENCER IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION AS WELL AS A SOYBEAN FARMER, AND SAYS WITH TARIFFS, A LACK OF A NEW FEDERAL FARM BILL AND OTHER CONCERNS CHANGING ON A DAILY BASIS, FARMERS ARE LOOKING FOR A VARIETY OF ANSWERS THIS YEAR:

CHINA IS THE MAJOR TRADING PARTNER FOR U.S. SOYBEANS, SO THERE IS SOME ANXIETY ABOUT WHAT A LONG TARIFF BATTLE WILL MEAN TO SOYBEAN PRODUCERS:

HE ALSO SAYS THERE WERE CONCERNS ABOUT A TRADE WAR WITH CANADA AND MEXICO AS WELL AND HOPES NEW INTERNATIONAL MARKETS MAY BE FOUND FOR SOYBEANS.

SWART SAYS BIRD FLU IS ALSO A CONCERN TO SOYBEAN PRODUCERS:

THERE ARE ALSO DOUBTS ABOUT GETTING A NEW FARM BILL PASSED BY THE NEW CONGRESS.

MATT HERMAN IS THE SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION’S CHIEF OFFICER OF DEMAND AND ADVOCACY:

HERMAN SAYS FARMERS AT THE CONFERENCE HAD OTHER ECONOMIC CONCERNS TOO:

HERMAN SAYS THERE’S A BELIEF THAT IT WILL BE A SAFER BET FOR FARMERS TO INCREASE THEIR CORN ACRES INSTEAD OF SOYBEANS THIS YEAR.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE AT SIOUX CITY’S STONEY CREEK INN