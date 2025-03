SIOUX CITY’S HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020 TO FINALLY GET A SENIOR PROM

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION IS INVITING THE LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020 TO FINALLY CELEBRATE AN EVENT THEY NEVER GOT TO EXPERIENCE BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK THAT YEAR.

FOUNDATION DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR KAREN HARRISON SAYS THEY WILL HOLD A SENIOR PROM FOR THE CLASS OF 2020 AND “REWRITE THE NIGHT.”

PROM1 OC…….UNTIL NOW. :19

HARRISON SAY BECAUSE THE MEMBERS OF THE CLASS OF 2020 ARE OVER THE AGE OF 21, A PROM WILL BE HELD FOR THE FIRST TIME AT SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO IN THEIR ANTHEM CONCERT HALL ON JUNE 28TH.

PROM2 OC…….WITH FRIENDS. :12

THERE WILL ALSO BE A CASH BAR FOR THE GRADUATES, WHO ARE MOSTLY 22 OR 23 YEARS OLD NOW.

FOUNDATION PRESIDENT JOHN SOOS SAYS HE HOPES THE ALUMNI OF EAST, NORTH AND WEST HIGH SCHOOL FROM FIVE YEARS AGO WILL TURN OUT FOR WHAT SHOULD BE A SPECIAL EVENT AND MILESTONE;

PROM3 OC……..WITH THE FOUNDATION. :16

ALUMNI CAN ATTEND SOLO OR BRING A DATE. TICKETS ARE $20 EACH, WHICH INCLUDES A DRINK TICKET.