SENIOR CAREGIVERS HELP LOCAL HOMEBOUND SENIORS

SENIORS HELPING SENIORS IS AN ORGANIZATION WHERE SENIOR CITIZENS PROVIDE IN HOME CARE AND VISITS TO OTHER PEOPLE IN THEIR AGE GROUP.

JOSHUA WREN IS THE MANAGER/OWNER OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAPTER OF THE GROUP, WHICH WAS FORMED LATE LAST YEAR:

SENIORS1 OC……LONG AS POSSIBLE. :15

WREN SAYS THEY MATCH SENIOR AGE CAREGIVERS WITH OLDER HOMEBOUND PEOPLE WHO NEED HELP AND WANT TO LIVE IN THEIR HOME:

SENIORS2 OC……….RELATIONSHIP FASTER. :12

THOSE CAREGIVERS PROVIDE A VARIETY OF HOMEMAKER AND PERSONAL CARE DUTIES:

SENIORS3 OC…..COMPANIONSHIP. :12

WREN SAYS DEVELOPING FRIENDSHIP AND TRUST IS EQUALLY IMPORTANT TO BEING A CAREGIVER.

THEY ALSO HAVE YOUNGER PEOPLE SERVING AS CAREGIVERS:

SENIORS4 OC………IN SIOUXLAND. ;13

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT SIOUXLAND SHS.COM.

A CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RIBBON CUTTING WAS HELD FOR THE BUSINESS THURSDAY.