SCHOLTEN TO HOLD “WE THE PEOPLE” RALLIES THIS WEEKEND IN IOWA

SIOUX CITY DEMOCRATIC DISTRICT ONE STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN WILL HOLD RALLIES AROUND IOWA THIS WEEKEND TO PROTEST CHANGES IN THE STATE AND NATION.

HE SAYS IOWANS ARE UPSET WITH WHAT’S HAPPENING IN WASHINGTON D.C. AND WITH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IN DES MOINES.

SCHOLTEN’S FIRST RALLY IS THIS EVENING (FRIDAY) AT 6 P.M. IN THE MARQUEE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY AT 225 4TH STREET..

HE WILL THEN HOLD A RALLY AT 1 P.M. SATURDAY AT XBK LIVE IN DES MOINES AND THEN AT 5 P.M. SUNDAY AT THE RACCOON MOTEL IN DAVENPORT.

SCHOLTEN SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE MUSICIANS, COMEDIANS AND SPEECHES AT THE EVENTS.

THE EVENTS WILL ALSO BE CARRIED ON FACEBOOK.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO