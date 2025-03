SC POLICE IDENTIFY FATALITY OF THREE VEHICLE HWY 75 ACCIDENT 

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE DRIVER OF THE DODGE PICK-UP TRUCK WHO DIED AT THE SCENE OF A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 75 NORTH AND C-80.

64-YEAR-OLD BRYAN JAMES BRAUER OF HOLTON KANSAS DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN HIS TRUCK WAS HIT BROADSIDE BY A WESTBOUND JEEP COMMANDER VEHICLE ON C-80 THAT FAILED TO YIELD AND STRUCK BRAUER’S VEHICLE.

BRAUER’S TRUCK OVERTURNED AND THE TRAILER HE WAS PULLING HIT A THIRD VEHICLE ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE OF C-80.

THE DRIVER OF THE JEEP SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND HAS BEEN CITED FOR FAILURE TO YIELD.