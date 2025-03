RHODEN SIGNS SOUTH DAKOTA PROPERTY TAX RELIEF BILL

SOUTH DAKOTAN GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS SIGNED A PROPERTY TAX RELIEF BILL INTO LAW.

RHODEN SIGNED SENATE BILL 216 THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING, WHICH PASSED IN THE HOUSE MONDAY BY A 53-16 MARGIN.

RHODEN SAYS THERE WAS A LOT OF EFFORT THAT WENT INTO GETTING THE MEASURE PASSED;

SDPROPTAX1 OC…….WE GOT IT DONE. :14

HE SAYS RESIDENTS CAN EXPECT TO SEE SOME RELIEF COMING ON THEIR PROPERTY TAX BILLS IN THE NEAR FUTURE;

SDPROPTAX2 OC……..TAX INCREASES. :09

THE GOVERNOR’S BILL PUTS A THREE PERCENT COUNTYWIDE CAP ON OWNER-OCCUPIED ASSESSMENT INCREASES.

IT WILL ALSO RAISE THE INCOME AND HOME VALUE LIMITS ON THE ASSESSMENT FREEZE PROGRAM.