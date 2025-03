DRAUD INAUGURATED AS BRIAR CLIFF’S 13TH PRESIDENT

DR. MATTHEW DRAUD HAS BEEN FORMALLY INAUGURATED AS BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S 13TH PRESIDENT.

THE CEREMONY IN THE ST. FRANCIS CENTER BROUGHT TOGETHER FORMER PRESIDENTS, THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, FACULTY, STAFF, STUDENTS, ALUMNI, AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO CELEBRATE A NEW CHAPTER IN THE UNIVERSITY’S LEGACY.

DRAUD WAS NAMED PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF ON JUNE 11TH OF 2024, AND BEGAN SERVING AS PRESIDENT LAST JULY 1ST.

HE BRINGS OVER 20 YEARS OF ADMINISTRATIVE EXPERIENCE IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND SHARED HIS VISION FOR BRIAR CLIFF’S FUTURE IN HIS INAUGURAL ADDRESS, HIGHLIGHTING CATHOLIC AND FRANCISCAN VALUES, INSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITY, AND INNOVATION FOR THE FUTURE.

DRAUD ALSO EXPRESSED HIS GRATITUDE AND COMMITMENT TO THE BCU COMMUNITY.

Photo provided by Briar Cliff