ABU BEKR HOSTS ANNUAL SHRINE BOWL DINNER

THE ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE OF SIOUX CITY HOSTED ITS ANNUAL IOWA SHRINE BOWL STEAK DINNER TUESDAY NIGHT TO HONOR AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS AND CHEERLEADERS CHOSEN TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ANNUAL SHRINE FOOTBALL GAME IN JULY.

MIKE HENSING IS THE STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL EVENT THAT SUPPORTS PROGRAMS SUCH AS THE SHRINE CHILDREN’S PROGRAM EFFORTS:

HENSING SAYS THE STUDENTS CHOSEN HAVE DEMONSTRATED OUTSTANDING ATHLETIC, ACADEMIC, AND COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP, AND FIND OUT IT’S MORE THAN JUST A FOOTBALL GAME:

THE SHRINE ALSO HONORED LONGTIME ABU BEKR CHAPLAIN AND EVENT HOST NEIL PECK, WHO IS RETIRING AFTER SERVING AS HOST FOR THE LOCAL SHRINE BOWL DINNER EVENT FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

THE 53RD ANNUAL IOWA SHRINE BOWL WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY, JULY 19TH AT THE UNI DOME IN CEDAR FALLS WITH KICKOFF AT 4:00 PM.