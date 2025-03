SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL BOND ISSUE SPECIAL ELECTION TO TAKE PLACE

A SPECIAL ELECTION IS NEXT FOR A PROPOSED BOND TO UPGRADE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE RESOLUTION TO VOTE ON THE PROPOSED 127-MILLION-DOLLAR BOND TO UPDATE AND EXPAND DISTRICT FACILITIES.

THE BOND INCLUDES THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SCHOOL FOR FIFTH AND SIXTH GRADERS AND COMBINING LEWIS & CLARK AND COVINGTON INTO A K-THROUGH-4TH GRADE SCHOOL.

IT WOULD ALSO PROVIDE FUNDING TO RENOVATE EXISTING CAMPUSES FOR BETTER SECURITY, BUILD ADDITIONAL CLASSROOMS, AND UPDATE OTHER FACILITIES.

PROPERTY TAXES FOR EACH HOUSE IN THE DISTRICT ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE 40 DOLLARS A MONTH FOR A $200,000 HOME FOR 25 YEARS.

