RURAL IOWA SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS STATE PRIORITIES ON CAPITOL HILL IN D.C.

EIGHT IOWANS, INCLUDING TWO FROM ORANGE CITY, WERE AMONG 60 SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS FROM RURAL COMMUNITIES BROUGHT TO WASHINGTON, D.C. THIS WEEK BY GOLDMAN SACHS 10,000 SMALL BUSINESSES VOICES.

MARTINA HOOGLAND OF THE WOUDSTRA MEAT MARKET IS ONE OF THE TWO ORANGE CITY BUSINESS PEOPLE MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ON CAPITOL HILL:

HOOGLAND HAS ONE PARTICULAR ISSUE SHE IS CONCERNED ABOUT TO GROW THEIR MEAT MARKET:

AARON LENZ OWNS THE ROADHOUSE SPORTS BAR IN ORANGE CITY, AND HAS CONCERNS REGARDING INFLATION:

LENZ SAYS TARIFFS BEING IMPOSED BY THE U.S. AND OTHER COUNTRIES AGAINST EACH OTHER IS ANOTHER CONCERN:

LENZ SAYS THE SMALL BUSINESSES WANT CONSISTENCY IN REGULATIONS:

HOOGLAND SAYS HER BUSINESS ALSO WORKS WITH MANY AREA FARMERS TO PROVIDE AN OUTLET FOR THEIR PRODUCTS:

HOOGLAND AND LENZ WERE TO MEET WITH 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE SMALL BUSINESS GROUP COMES FROM 16 DIFFERENT STATES, AND WERE JOINED BY SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ADMINISTRATOR KELLY LOEFFLER TO PARTICIPATE IN OVER 35 MEETINGS WITH FEDERAL LAWMAKERS.