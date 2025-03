GOODWILL OPENS NEW MISSION SERVICES CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS NEW MISSION SERVICES CENTER IS NOW OPEN FOR THEIR INTEGRATED DAY SERVICE PROGRAMS.

GOODWILL PRESIDENT AND C-E-O BRIGET SOLOMON SAYS THE NEW FACILITY WENT INTO USE ON MONDAY.

ONE OF ITS INDOOR FEATURE IS KNOWN AS “MAIN STREET”

AROUND 90 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY BEING SERVED IN THE PROGRAM, AND THE NEW 25,000 SQUARE FOOT BUILDING ON WEST 4TH STREET ACROSS FROM THEIR MAIN CAMPUS WILL ALLOW THEM TO EXPAND AND ADD MORE PEOPLE AND SERVICES:

VISITORS WILL BE GREETED BY A RECEPTIONIST AND A “LIVING WALL” OF BRIGHT GREEN PLANTS WHEN THEY ENTER THE NEW BUILDING:

ERIC COLEMAN OF CMBA ARCHITECTS IN SIOUX CITY HELPED DESIGN THE STATE OF THE ART NET ZERO BUILDING THAT WILL USE SOLAR PANELS ON ITS ROOF AND GEO-THERMAL HEATING AND COOLING:

A RIBBON CUTTING IS SCHEDULED FOR THE BUILDING ON MAY 20TH.