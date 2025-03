COFIELD NAMED SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEACHER OF THE YEAR

JESSIE COFIELD, A FRESHMAN SEMINAR TEACHER AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL, HAS BEEN NAMED THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHER OF THE YEAR.

COFIELD WAS RECOGNIZED WITH THE AWARD DURING A SURPRISE ALL-SCHOOL ASSEMBLY ON WEDNESDAY AT WEST HIGH.

DR. ROD EARLEYWINE, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SAYS COFIELD’S ABILITY TO ENGAGE STUDENTS AND STAFF HAS MADE A LASTING IMPACT ON THE WEST HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY, AND SHE DISPLAYS EVERY QUALITY THAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM AN EXEMPLARY TEACHER.”

COFIELD HAS 21 YEARS OF TEACHING EXPERIENCE, STARTING IN THE DISTRICT IN 1999 AS A SOFTBALL COACH AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL.

IN 2009, COFIELD JOINED WEST HIGH SCHOOL AS AN AT-RISK TEACHER.

SHE ADDITIONALLY SERVED AS A P-E AND KEYBOARDING TEACHER IN CHASKA, MINNESOTA.

COFIELD’S NAME WILL BE SUBMITTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FOR CONSIDERATION AS THE STATE’S IOWA TEACHER OF THE YEAR RECOGNITION.