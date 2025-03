SOUTHBRIDGE BUSINESS PARK EARNS STATE CERTIFICATION

THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE SOUTHBRIDGE BUSINESS PARK IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CERTIFIED THROUGH THE IOWA CERTIFIED SITE PROGRAM.

THE SOUTHBRIDGE BUSINESS PARK CONSISTS OF MULTIPLE PROPERTIES TOTALING 272 ACRES OF INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY LOCATED SOUTH OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

ONE OF THESE PROPERTIES WAS PREVIOUSLY CERTIFIED IN 2019 AND THREE REMAINING PROPERTIES ARE CERTIFIED FOR THE FIRST TIME AND ARE SHOVEL-READY FOR ATTRACTING NEW INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS TO OUR COMMUNITY.

A MAJOR FEATURE OF THE BUSINESS PARK IS THE 3-TRACK RAIL YARD BUILT BY THE CITY IN 2015.

THE REPORTS, MAPS, AND OTHER DATA PREPARED AS PART OF THE PROCESS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR PROSPECTIVE BUSINESSES TO REVIEW AS PART OF THEIR SITE SELECTION PROCESS.