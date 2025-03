FLU CASES REACH 10 YEAR HIGH IN SOUTH DAKOTA

THIS FLU SEASON IS SETTING RECORDS FOR CASES ACROSS SOUTH DAKOTA.

THERE HAVE BEEN MORE THAN 20-THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES THIS YEAR, ACCORDING TO THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.

THE RISING NUMBER IS THE MOST IN THE LAST TEN YEARS.

THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN 43 FLU RELATED DEATHS REPORTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

DOCTORS SAY THE SEASON PEAKED AROUND THE MIDDLE OF FEBRUARY AND IS NOW IN DECLINE, PUTTING IT ON PAR WITH MOST YEARS, BUT DR. JEREMY CAUWELS WITH SANFORD HEALTH SAYS NOT AS MANY PEOPLE ARE GETTING A FLU SHOT THIS PAST YEAR.

HEALTH OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND GETTING VACCINATIONS EACH YEAR SO PEOPLE AND SAY IT WILL HELP YOU STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AND NOT GET AS SICK WHEN YOU CATCH THE FLU.

FILE PHOTO