FATAL CRASH AT HIGHWAY 75 & C-80

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT AROUND 8:40 A.M. TUESDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 AT THE INTERSECTION WITH HIGHWAY C-80 NEAR THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BORDER.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF HIGHWAY 75 WHERE A DODGE TRUCK PULLING A LONG TRAILER COLLIDED WITH A SECOND VEHICLE AND FLIPPED OVER ON ITS SIDE:

SGT. GILL SAYS A THIRD VEHICLE WAS THEN INVOLVED:

GILL SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE DODGE TRUCK SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES:

THE DRIVER OF THE THIRD VEHICLE WAS NOT INJURED AND NO PASSENGERS WERE IN ANY OF THE VEHICLES.

HIGHWAY 75 AT C-80 WAS SHUTDOWN FOR A FEW HOURS WHILE INVESTIGATORS WERE AT THE SCENE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE, PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTIES, HINTON FIRE AND POLICE AND MERRILL POLICE ALSO RESPONDED TO THE CRASH.