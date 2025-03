BOLDUC TO RETIRE FROM NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, IS RETIRING FOLLOWING A 38 YEAR CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS BOLDUC’S RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE MAY 4TH, WHEN HE REACHES THE PATROL’S MANDATORY RETIREMENT AGE OF 60.

COLONEL BOLDUC HAS SERVED AS NEBRASKA’S SUPERINTENDENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY SINCE 2017.

PRIOR TO HIS SERVICE IN NEBRASKA, HE SERVED AS POLICE CHIEF FOR THE PORT OF SAN DIEGO, AS WELL AS CHIEF OF POLICE FOR THE DEPARTMENTS OF BRAINERD AND MORA, MINNESOTA.

HE BEGAN HIS LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER IN 1986.

THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE WILL RECEIVE APPLICATIONS FROM ALL CANDIDATES INTERESTED IN SERVING AS SUPERINTENDENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY FOR THE STATE OF NEBRASKA.

THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS APRIL 1ST.