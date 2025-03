VOLUNTEER TEAMS SOUGHT FOR ANNUAL CITY LITTER DASH

REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR TEAMS OF VOLUNTEERS TO SIGN UP AND HELP CLEAN UP SIOUX CITY DURING THE ANNUAL COMMUNITY LITTER DASH.

THE CITY INVITES RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, AND COMMUNITY GROUPS TO PUT TOGETHER A TEAM FOR THE LITTER DASH TO HELP BEAUTIFY OUR COMMUNITY AND REDUCE THE IMPACT OF LITTER ON OUR ENVIRONMENT.

TEAMS OF 10 OR MORE VOLUNTEERS WILL DESIGNATE A TEAM CAPTAIN AND JOIN OTHERS AT NOON ON FRIDAY, APRIL 18TH FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LUNCH AND RALLY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER.

THE TEAMS WILL RECEIVE COLLECTION MATERIALS, INCLUDING GLOVES AND BAGS AND FOLLOWING LUNCH, EACH GROUP WILL GO TO THEIR ASSIGNED LOCATION.

YOU MAY ENTER A TEAM BY COMPLETING THE REGISTRATION FORM ONLINE AT SIOUX-CITY.ORG/LITTERDASH.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW THROUGH APRIL 11TH.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO