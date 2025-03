SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE BEGINS FINAL WORK WEEK

THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE IS WRAPPING UP ITS 100TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION THIS WEEK.

MONDAY IS THE 34TH WORKING DAY OF THE 38-DAY SESSION.

IT ALSO MARKS THE LAST DAY FOR A BILL OR JOINT RESOLUTION TO PASS BOTH CHAMBERS AND THE LAST DAY FOR LAWMAKERS TO INVOKE THE SO-CALLED “SMOKE OUT” RULE.

THAT RULE ALLOWS THEM TO FORCE A COMMITTEE TO RELEASE A BILL THAT HAD BEEN SET ASIDE.

THE SENATE DEBATE CALENDAR SHOWS 15 HOUSE BILLS, AND THE HOUSE CALENDAR SHOWS EIGHT SENATE BILLS.

AFTER THIS WEEK, LAWMAKERS WILL TAKE A TWO-WEEK BREAK AND RETURN MARCH 31ST TO DEAL WITH UNFINISHED BUSINESS, LIKE VETOES.