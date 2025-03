THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOTED MONDAY TO EXPEL SEVEN STUDENTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN A FIGHT IN LATE FEBRUARY ON THE DRIVEWAY IN FRONT OF WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

THAT FIGHT INCLUDED THE STUDENTS AND TWO PARENTS.

THE BOARD HELD SEVEN CLOSED SESSIONS TO CONSIDER EXPELLING EACH STUDENT FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEMESTER AND APPROVED THAT ACTION FOR EACH STUDENT.

THE NAMES OF THE STUDENTS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED.

.