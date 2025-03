SC SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER EXPULSION OF 7 STUDENTS.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL CONDUCT SEVEN CLOSED SESSIONS THIS AFTERNOON TO CONSIDER EXPELLING SEVEN DIFFERENT STUDENTS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEMESTER.

THE MEETINGS BEGIN AT 12:30 P.M. AND ARE EACH SET TO LAST AROUND 20 MINUTES.

THE NAMES OF THE STUDENTS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED.

THE BOARD WILL HOLD THEIR REGULAR MEETING AT 6PM THIS EVENING.