GROUNDBREAKING HELD FOR UNION CROSSING DEVELOPMENT

A GROUNDBREAKING WAS HELD MONDAY MORNING IN NORTH SIOUX CITY FOR A NEW HOUSING AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT.

UNION CROSSING WILL PROVIDE MUCH-NEEDED HOUSING OPTIONS AND COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE PROJECT CALLS FOR 46 SINGLE FAMILY LOTS, 35 DUPLEXES AND SEVEN VARIABLE COMMERCIAL SITES.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AWARDED A TWO-POINT-SEVEN MILLION DOLLAR GRANT TO HELP FUND THE INFRASTRUCTURE.

THE DEVELOPMENT IS LOCATED WEST OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN DAKOTA DUNES AND NORTH SIOUX CITY OFF OF EXIT TWO.

photo from KTIV