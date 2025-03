ERNST SAYS DEFENSE DEPARTMENT SHOULD ALSO FACE DOGE SCRUTINY

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA SAYS EFFORTS TO CUT FEDERAL SPENDING SHOULD ALSO APPLY TO THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.

AN INITIAL LOOK BY THE DOGE COMMITTEE AT THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT FOUND AT LEAST 80 MILLION DOLLARS IN QUESTIONABLE SPENDING:

ERNST SAYS DECISIONS WILL THEN BE MADE ON WHAT TO CUT BASED ON THE DOGE REPORT:

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS DURING A WEEKEND APPEARANCE IN SGT. BLUFF.