DELAY IN CASTELLANOS-ROSALES MURDER TRIAL

THE TRIAL OF THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE 2023 DEATH OF A DAKOA DUNES WOMAN HAS BEEN DELAYED INDEFINITELY.

JURY SELECTION FOR THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS TO BEGIN TODAY (MONDAY), BUT WAS CANCELLED WHEN ONE OF HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEYS SUFFERED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY.

ANOTHER ATTORNEY FOR CASTELLANOS-ROSALES ASKED THAT THE TRIAL BE CONTINUED, AND THE JUDGE AGREED TO DO SO.

NO DATE HAS BEEN DETERMINED AS TO WHEN THE TRIAL WILL TAKE PLACE AND CASTELLANOS-ROSALES HAS WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO A SPEEDY TRIAL.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING JORDAN BEARDSHEAR ON APRIL 25TH OF 2023 AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

HE FLED THE AREA AND WAS CAPTURED IN MEXICO AND TURNED OVER TO THE U.S. MARSHALS SERVICE.