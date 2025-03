BODY OF MISSING CHEROKEE IOWA MAN FOUND

THE REMAINS OF A CHEROKEE, IOWA MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING FOR OVER TWO MONTHS HAVE BEEN FOUND.

THE CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE BODY OF JOSEPH KOSIBA WAS RECOVERED APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE EAST OF CHEROKEE ON SUNDAY AFTER A PERSON REPORTED FINDING THE BODY IN THE FIELD TO THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

KOSIBA HAD BEEN REPORTED MISSING IN JANUARY.

THE REMAINS HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN ANKENY FOR AN AUTOPSY.

SHERIFF DEREK SCOTT SAYS NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED AT THIS TIME, BUT AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.