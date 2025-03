MORE BIRD FLU FOUND IN IOWA

THERE’S BEEN ANOTHER FLOCK OF BIRDS FOUND TO BE INFECTED WITH BIRD FLU IN IOWA.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAY THE LATEST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IS IN A MIXED SPECIES BACKYARD FLOCK IN DALLAS COUNTY.

THIS IS IOWA’S FIFTH DETECTION OF H5N1 HPAI WITHIN DOMESTIC BIRDS IN 2025.

IT REMAINS SAFE TO ENJOY EGGS AND POULTRY PRODUCTS.

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THE THREAT TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC REMAINS LOW.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ASKS THOSE WHO FIND FIVE OR MORE SICK OR DEAD FLOCKING BIRDS WITHIN A WEEK TO REPORT THEIR FINDINGS TO THEIR LOCAL WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST OR STATE CONSERVATION OFFICER.

