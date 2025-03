Hinton Celebrates Girls State Basketball Championship

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY, THE GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP IS COMING TO HINTON, HIGH SCHOOL.

THE THIRD-RANKED BLACKHAWKS SECURED THEIR FIRST-EVER STATE TITLE WITH A 48-46 WIN OVER CENTRAL LYON ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT WELLS FARGO ARENA IN DES MOINES.

DANIEL VER STEEG CALLED THE GAME ON OUR SISTER STATION K-L-E-M:

ADDISON GLASS GOT THE OFFENSE ROLLING WITH THE FIRST FIVE POINTS OF THE GAME, AND AFTERWARDS SAID THIS WAS A DEFINING MOMENT FOR THE TEAM:

HEAD COACH MATT LEARY HAS BEEN COACHING HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL FOR 23 YEARS.

THE WIN WAS HIS FIRST-EVER STATE TITLE AS A COACH.

LEARY SAYS HE WAS SO PROUD OF HOW HIS TEAM RESPONDED TO ADVERSITY IN THE FIRST HALF:

THE BLACKHAWKS END THE SEASON WITH A FINAL RECORD OF 26-0.

THEY ARE THE FIRST CLASS 2A TEAM TO GO UNDEFEATED AS A CHAMPION SINCE DIKE-NEW HARTFORD IN 2020-2021.

CONTRIBUTED BY KLEM