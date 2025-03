ERNST HONORS DR. BEN UHL & SGT. BLUFF EYECARE

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WAS IN SGT. BLUFF SATURDAY, HONORING DR. BEN UHL AND SGT. BLUFF EYECARE.

ERNST HAD NAMED THE EYE CARE AS ONE OF HER SMALL BUSINESSES OF THE WEEK IN NOVEMBER, AND CAME TO SGT. BLUFF SATURDAY TO MEET UHL AND OFFICIALLY PRESENT THE HONOR.

DR. UHL HAS SERVED HIS COUNTRY FOR MORE THAN 24 YEARS, AND SAYS THE HONOR IS A TRIBUTE TO HIS STAFF AND THE COMMUNITY:

AS AN EYE DOCTOR, HE HAS SERVED THE AREA FOR OVER 15 YEARS, AND THE BUSINESS CONTINUES TO GROW:

ERNST WILL ENTER UHL’S HONOR INTO THE PERMANENT CONGRESSIONAL RECORD.