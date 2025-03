SOUTH DAKOTA BILL MAY STALL CARBON PIPELINE IN IOWA

WITH SOUTH DAKOTA’S GOVERNOR SIGNING A BILL BANNING THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN FOR CARBON PIPELINES IN THAT STATE, SIERRA CLUB OF IOWA ATTORNEY WALLY TAYLOR SAYS THAT SHOULD STOP SUMMIT CARBON FROM BUILDING ITS CARBON PIPELINE IN IOWA.

WALLY1 OC………IN IOWA” :13

THE IOWA UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVED A PERMIT FOR THE IOWA PORTION OF THE SUMMIT PIPELINE ON THE CONDITION THEY GET PERMITS IN THE DAKOTAS BEFORE THEY START CONSTRUCTION.

TAYLOR SAYS EMINENT DOMAIN IS NEEDED TO BUILD IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

WALLY2 OC……….THE PROJECT” :12

TAYLOR SAYS THEIR FOCUS CONTINUES TO BE ON GETTING IOWA LAWMAKERS TO BLOCK THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN FOR CARBON PIPELINES HERE.

WALLY3 OC……SENATE THIS YEAR” :15

THE SIERRA CLUB’S IOWA CHAPTER AND LANDOWNERS OPPOSED TO CARBON PIPELINES ARE HOLDING A CARBON PIPELINE OPPOSITION RALLY AT THE IOWA CAPITOL ON TUESDAY TO CALL ON THE STATE SENATE TO PASS A PIPELINE BILL.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS ISSUED A STATEMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA BILL SAYING THAT “THIS KIND OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY CREATES REAL CHALLENGES-NOT JUST FOR OUR PROJECT, BUT FOR THE ETHANOL PLANTS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THAT NOW FACE A COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE COMPARED TO THEIR COUNTERPARTS IN NEIGHBORING STATES” .

SUMMIT SAYS THEIR PROJECT MOVES FORWARD IN STATES THAT SUPPORT INVESTMENT AND INNOVATION, AND THEY WILL HAVE MORE NEWS ON THAT SOON.

RADIO IOWA / FILE PHOTO