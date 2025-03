PHASE 1 OF PLYWOOD TRAIL PROJECT IS OPEN FOR USE

THE PLYWOOD TRAIL FOUNDATION SAYS PHASE ONE OF THE TRAIL FROM MERRILL TO LE MARS IS CURRENTLY OPEN FOR USE FOR ALL CYCLISTS, RUNNERS AND WALKERS.

RYAN SCHAAP, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOUNDATION. SAYS THERE ARE A FEW MINOR PORTIONS OF WORK THAT WILL BE COMPLETED THIS SPRING.

THE TRAIL DOES NOT ALLOW FOR MOTORIZED VEHICLES IN IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT-OF-WAY PER IOWA CODE CHAPTER 318.

THEY WILL BEGIN FUNDRAISING FOR PHASE TWO FROM HINTON TO MERRILL IN THE SUMMER.

PHASE 3 FROM SIOUX CITY TO HINTON HAS BEEN COMPLETED FROM SIOUX CITY TO JUST BEYOND C-80 BY THE RUHLAND TREE FARM.

BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION HAS ALSO BEEN COMPLETED SOUTH OF HARNESS ROAD.

THE PROJECT COMPLETION IS TARGETED FOR 2026.