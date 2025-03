MARCH IS GAMBLING AWARENESS MONTH

MARCH IS NATIONAL PROBLEM GAMBLING AWARENESS MONTH.

IOWA’S PROBLEM GAMBLING OFFICE PROGRAM DIRECTOR KATIE BEE SAYS THE FIRST STEP IS RECOGNIZING THE ISSUE.

BEE TALKED ABOUT SOME OF THE SIGNS OF PROBLEM GAMBLING IN A RECENT PRESENTATION TO THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION;

BEE SAYS THERE ARE A COUPLE OF WAYS TO GET HELP.

BEE SAYS.IN STATE FISCAL YEAR 2024 THERE WERE OVER 13-HUNDRED CALLS TO 1-800 BETS OFF.

IN ADDITION, THERE WERE OVER 74-THOUSAND ONLINE VISITS TO YOUR LIFE IOWA, TO THE GAMBLING PAGE.

BEE SAYS THOSE WHO CALLED WERE EVALUATED AND THEN DIRECTED TO THE HELP THEY NEED.

THE PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND CONFIDENTIAL.

