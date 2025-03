HARMS FOUND GUILTY BY PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY

A PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND REESE HARMS OF LE MARS GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE DEATH OF MICHAEL GOMEZ OF MERRILL.

THE JURY RETURNED THEIR VERDICT AROUND 2:15 THIS AFTERNOON.

HARMS WAS ORIGINALLY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFULL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY, BOTH CLASS B FELONIES.

THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JANUARY 19, 2024, AT A LE MARS APARTMENT. AFTER GOMEZ DIED, THE WILLFULL INJURY CHARGE WAS UPGRADED TO SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

SENTENCING WILL TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2.

THE JURY GOT THE CASE THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING AROUND 11 A.M. AFTER CLOSING ARGUMENTS.

FROM KLEM NEWS