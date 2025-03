ELLA LANGLEY TO PERFORM AT BATTERY PARK

THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED THEIR SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP AT BATTERY PARK.

THE CONCERT SERIES KICKS OFF WITH RISING COUNTRY STAR, ELLA LANGLEY ON FRIDAY, JUNE 27TH.

ELLA LANGLEY HAS EMERGED AS A PHENOMENON WITH MILLIONS OF STREAMS AND A GROWING FAN BASE.

SPOTIFY PEGGED HER AS A “HOT COUNTRY ARTIST TO WATCH FOR 2023” AND SHE MADE HER DEBUT AT THE GRAND OLE OPRY IN FEBRUARY OF THAT YEAR.

TICKETS GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 14TH AT 10AM, AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT HARD ROCK CASINO SIOUX CITY DOT COM OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.

ALL EVENTS IN BATTERY PARK ARE OPEN TO ALL AGES.