ZZ TOP TO PERFORM AT BATTERY PARK

ONE OF THE BEST ROCK BANDS TO EVER COME OUT OF TEXAS WILL PERFORM AT SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO’S BATTERY PARK THIS SUMMER.

ZZ TOP WILL BRING THEIR ELEVATION TOUR TO BATTERY PARK ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 2ND.

THE BEARDED GUITAR BAND HAS BEEN AT IT FOR OVER A HALF CENTURY, DELIVERING ROCK, BLUES AND BOOGIE ON THE ROAD AND IN THE STUDIO.

THEIR 1983 ALBUM “ELIMINATOR” WITH HITS “SHARP DRESSED MAN” AND “LEGS” WAS ONE OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY’S FIRST ALBUMS TO HAVE BEEN CERTIFIED DIAMOND, FAR BEYOND GOLD AND PLATINUM WITH DOMESTIC SALES EXCEEDING 10 MILLION UNITS.

TICKETS FOR ZZ TOP GO ON SALE AT THE HARD ROCK ON MARCH 21ST AT 10AM.