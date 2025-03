WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY

TODAY IS THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE OPENING OF THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER AND ICE CREAM PARLOR IN LE MARS, IOWA.

VISITORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD HAVE BEEN ENJOYING THEIR SIGNATURE HOMETOWN-BRAND BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM THERE SINCE THE ORIGINAL CENTER FIRST OPENED ON THIS DATE IN 2000.

TO CELEBRATE, WELLS IS SERVING VISITORS SINGLE DIP WAFFLE CONES AND DISHES FOR JUST $1.99 TODAY, THE ORIGINAL PRICE FROM WHEN THE CENTER OPENED.

THE CELEBRATION WILL CONTINUE FOR 25 WEEKS WITH NEW MENU ITEMS, THROWBACK SPECIALS, DISCOUNTS, GIFT CARD GIVEAWAYS, AND THE LAUNCH OF A NEW CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAM.

SINCE ITS OPENING, THE CENTER HAS SERVED ICE CREAM TO AROUND 200,000 VISITORS ANNUALLY IN LE MARS.

