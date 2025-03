UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN FUND TOTAL

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND CELEBRATED THE IMPACT THOUSANDS OF SUPPORTERS ARE HAVING IN THE COMMUNITY THURSDAY EVENING WITH A GATHERING WHERE THE GRAND TOTAL FOR THEIR ANNUAL COMMUNITY FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN WAS ANNOUNCED.

JEREMY AND KRIS CRAIGHEAD CO-CHAIRED THE ANNUAL CAMPAIGN THAT RAISED $2,930,000, AN INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR.

THE MONEY WILL BE INVESTED IN FIVE SPECIFIC PROGRAM AREAS TO ADDRESS SOME OF THE BIGGEST NEEDS IN SIOUXLAND.

UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND, COMMUNITY LEADERS AND OTHERS HAVE WORKED DILIGENTLY TO IDENTIFY THE GREATEST NEEDS IN OUR COMMUNITY BASED ON LOCAL DATA AND INPUT FROM FRONT-LINE LEADERS.

TWENTY-TWO FUNDED AREA PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON THE FOLLOWING COMMUNITY IMPACT GOALS, INCLUDING SPECIFIC LOCAL PRIORITIES:

INDIVIDUALS ACCESS MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION RESOURCES.

ADULT LEARNERS BECOME MORE EMPLOYABLE AND INDEPENDENT IN THEIR COMMUNITY.

INDIVIDUALS ENGAGE IN BEHAVIORS THAT IMPROVE THEIR HEALTH OR SAFETY.

FAMILIES ACCESS QUALITY CHILDCARE AND EARLY LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES.

YOUTH DEMONSTRATE GRADE-APPROPRIATE SCHOOL READINESS ACADEMICALLY, SOCIALLY, AND EMOTIONALLY.