SC POLICE INVESTIGATE VEHICLE & GUN THEFTS

THEFTS INVOLVING VEHICLES IN SIOUX CITY AND OF THE THINGS LEFT IN THEM HAVE BEEN OCCURRING AGAIN.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS IN MOST CASES, THE THEFTS OCCUR WHEN VEHICLES ARE LEFT UNLOCKED, AND SOME HAVE INVOLVED GUNS BEING STOLEN:

NOLOCK1 OC…..NOT A GOOD IDEA. :19

GILL SAYS THOSE STOLEN GUNS ARE THEN IN THE HANDS OF CRIMINALS;

NOLOCK2 OC…….THE BEST OPTION. :11

SGT. GILL SAYS A 9 MILLIMETER HANDGUN WAS STOLEN FROM A CAR MONDAY NIGHT AND OTHER THEFTS HAVE OCCURRED RECENTLY.

DESPITE THE BAD WEATHER TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, THREE VEHICLES LEFT RUNNING AND UNATTENDED WERE ALSO STOLEN BY SOMEONE WHO LIKELY JUST HAPPENED TO COME ACROSS THE VEHICLE:

NOLOCK3 OC……..DUMP IT OFF. ;11

HE SAYS THEFTS OF RUNNING VEHICLES LEFT UNLOCKED AND UNATTENDED HAPPEN FREQUENTLY IN THE WINTER.