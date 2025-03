RHODEN SIGNS LAND OWNER PROTECTION BILL AGAINST EMINENT DOMAIN

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS SIGNED HB 1052, WHICH PROTECTS THE PROPERTY RIGHTS OF SOUTH DAKOTA LANDOWNERS BY PROHIBITING EMINENT DOMAIN FOR A PIPELINE THAT CARRIES CARBON OXIDE.

RHODEN EXPLAINED HIS REASONS FOR SIGNING THE BILL IN A NEWS CINFERENCE THURSDAY:

RHODEN SAYS HE HAS HAD MANY CONVERSATIONS ABOUT THE PROJECT:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THIS DOESN’T END CONSIDERATION OF THE PROJECT IN THE STATE THOUGH:

GOVERNOR RHODEN SAYS THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY WILL REMAIN A KEY PART OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S ECONOMY.