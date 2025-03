FORMER IA SENATE PRESIDENT JACK KIBBIE OF EMMETSBURG HAS DIED

JACK KIBBIE, A FARMER FROM EMMETSBURG WHO ALSO SERVED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE AND BECAME PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA SENATE, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 95.

FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR TOM VILSACK SERVED ALONGSIDE KIBBIE IN THE STATE SENATE IN THE LATE 1980S.

KIBBIE WAS A TANK COMMANDER DURING THE KOREAN WAR AND HE SPOKE ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE DURING AN APPEARANCE ON IOWA P-B-S.

KIBBIE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF HIS COUNTY’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY SHORTLY AFTER HE RETURNED HOME.

HE SERVED IN THE IOWA SENATE IN THE 1960S AND, IN 1965, HE LED DEBATE OF THE BILL THAT CREATED IOWA’S COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM.

DECADES LATER, IN 1988, KIBBIE WAS REELECTED TO THE STATE SENATE.

IN 2012 HE DECIDED NOT TO SEEK REELECTION.

HE WON ALL NINE OF HIS RACES FOR A SEAT IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

KIBBIE’S WIFE, KAY, DIED IN 2022.

