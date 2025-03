WINTER STORM RESULTS IN SEVERAL LOCAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

THE SNOW AND SLEET AND STRONG WINDS TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING RESULTED IN A NUMBER OF TRAFFIC ACCENTS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WERE KEPT BUSY AS ICY ROADS AND POOR VISIBILITY CONTRIBUTED TO A NUMBER OF COLLISIONS OR VEHICLES SLIDING OFF OF THE ROAD:

SCSNOW1 OC…TO TRAVEL ON. :26

SIOUX CITY HAS HAD A MILD WINTER WITH LITTLE SNOW AND ICE, AND SGT. GILL SAYS TUESDAY’S SLICK CONDITIONS CREATED DIFFICULTY FOR SOME DRIVERS:

SCSNOW2 OC…ROOM TO STOP. :21

ONCE THE SUN WENT DOWN TUESDAY NIGHT, VISIBILITY WORSENED BECAUSE OF STRONG WINDS AND BLOWING SNOW WHICH LED TO MORE ACCIDENTS.

GILL SAYS THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAD TOW TRUCKS PULLED OFF THE ROADS FOR INCIDENTS MAINLY OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS:

SCSNOW3 OC…….TO BE OUT THERE. :22

THAT TOW BAN WAS LIFTED WEDNESDAY MORNING AROUND 10 A.M.

DRIVERS WILL HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO DEAL WITH WINTER CONDITIONS THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING AS MORE SNOW IS IN THE LOCAL FORECAST.

Photos from Woodbury County emergency Management/Iowa Dot Facebook