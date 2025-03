SOUTH DAKOTA EMINENT DOMAIN PROHIBITION BILL PASSED

A BILL THAT WILL PROHIBIT EXERCISE OF EMINENT DOMAIN FOR THE USE OF A CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE IS HEADING TO GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN’S DESK.

HOUSE BILL 10-52 PASSED IN THE SENATE ON A 23-12 VOTE.

EMINENT DOMAIN IS THE PROCESS OF TAKING PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR PUBLIC SERVICES.

THE PASSAGE OF THE BILL CAPS OFF A YEARS-LONG EFFORT BY ANTI-PIPELINE LANDOWNERS AND LEGISLATORS TO RESTRICT CARBON DEVELOPERS LIKE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS FROM BRINGING CONSTRUCTION TO SOUTH DAKOTA.

SUMMIT CARBON IS STILL WORKING THROUGH THE PROCESS OF OBTAINING A PERMIT FROM STATE REGULATORS TO BUILD ITS NEARLY NINE-BILLION-DOLLAR PIPELINE THAT WOULD RUN THROUGH SOUTH DAKOTA AND FOUR SURROUNDING STATES.