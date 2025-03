REACTION TO PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SPEECH FOLLOWS PARTY LINES

REPUBLICANS APPLAUDED AND DEMOCRATS REACTED GENERALLY NEGATIVELY TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S SPEECH TO CONGRESS TUESDAY NIGHT.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, WHO REPRESENTS NORTHWEST IOWA IN THE 4TH DISTRICT, LIKED WHAT HE HEARD THE PRESIDENT SAY:

REAX11 OC…….INDEPENDENT AGAIN. :27

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SAYS THE PRESIDENT DELIVERED A STRONG, HOPEFUL MESSAGE TO AMERICANS:

REAX12 OC………OUR MILITARY. ;20

REPUBLICAN SENATOR DEB FISCHER OF NEBRASKA SAYS TRUMP REINFORCED HIS DEDICATION TO RENEWING THE AMERICAN DREAM.

SHE SAYS IT WAS SHAMEFUL TO SEE THE DISRESPECT AND LACK OF DECORUM DIRECTED AT THE PRESIDENT FROM DEMOCRAT MEMBERS OF CONGRESS.

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MEMBER AL GREEN OF TEXAS, STOOD UP EARLY DURING THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH, SHOOK HIS CANE AND SHOUTED “YOU DON’T HAVE A MANDATE.”

HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON WARNED GREEN TO SIT DOWN AND EVENTUALLY HAD HIM REMOVED BY THE SERGEANT AT ARMS.

OTHER DEMOCRATS BEGAN SHOUTING AND CHANTING “JANUARY 6TH” AS TRUMP TALKED ABOUT DEFENDING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS.

SEVERAL OF THEM WALKED OUT OF THE HOUSE CHAMBER.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILE PHOTO