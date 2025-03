NEBRASKA TROOPERS RESPOND TO OVER 300 WINTER ROAD INCIDENTS

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL RESPONDED TO OVER 300 WEATHER-RELATED TRAFFIC INCIDENTS DURING THE LATEST WINTER STORM TUESDAY.

ONE CRASH NEAR GRAND ISLAND INVOLVED MULTIPLE FATALITIES WHEN AN S-U-V WAS TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR MILE MARKER 310 AROUND 4 P.M. TUESDAY, WHEN IT LOST CONTROL, CROSSED THE MEDIAN, AND STRUCK AN EASTBOUND SEMI.

BOTH OCCUPANTS OF THE CHEVROLET FROM LEXINGTON, NEBRASKA WERE PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE SEMI DRIVER SUFFERED NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

SEVERE WINTER WEATHER WAS A FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 28 CRASHES AND PERFORMED OVER 300 MOTORIST ASSISTS.

