IOWA SENATE COMMITTEE CONSIDERING M-R-N-A VACCINE BILL

A BILL TO MAKE IT A CRIME TO ADMINISTER M-R-N-A VACCINES IN IOWA — LIKE THE MODERNA AND PFIZER COVID SHOTS — HAS CLEARED INITIAL REVIEW IN THE IOWA SENATE.

THE BILL’S SPONSOR NOW PLANS TO ADJUST THE LEGISLATION AND INSTEAD GIVE IOWANS A ROUTE TO SUE THE M-R-N-A VACCINE MANUFACTURERS.

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, A TEXAS CARDIOLOGIST WHO WAS FIRED OVER HIS VIEWS ON THE COVID-19 VACCINES, TESTIFIED DURING A SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE MEETING.

IOWA MEDICAL GROUPS AND THE ASSOCIATION THAT REPREENTS IOWA PHARMACISTS OPPOSE THE BILL.

DR. JONATHAN CROSBIE OF DES MOINES SAYS COVID VACCINES HAVE SAVED LIVES.

A WOMAN WHO TOLD LAWMAKERS HER NAME WAS KIM TESTIFIED IN FAVOR OF THE BILL.

JESSICA HIGHLAND, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA BIOTECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION, SAYS THERE ARE IOWA COMPANIES DOING RESEARCH ON M-R-N-A VACCINES FOR BOTH HUMANS AND ANIMALS.

RESEARCHERS LEADING CLINICAL TRIALS SAY AN M-R-N-A GENE-BASED VACCINE SHOWS PROMISE IN TREATING PANCRATIC CANCER AND A GENE-BASED VACCINE IS UNDER DEVELOPMENT FOR BIRD FLU.

THE BILL THAT WOULD ESSENTIALLY BAN M-R-N-A VACCINES IN IOWA IS ELIGIBLE FOR A VOTE IN THE SENATE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE.

