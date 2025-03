VOTERS IN THE HINTON, IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE APPROVED THE EXTENSION OF THE DISTRICT’S PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT LEVY.

THE VOTE WAS 307 YES AND 101 NO, AN APPROVAL MARGIN OF 75 PER CENT.

THE MEASURE NEED A SIMPLE MAJORITY IN ORDER TO PASS.

THE PPEL LEVY IS USED FOR BUILDING REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE, BUS PURCHASES AND THEIR MAINTENANCE, AND EQUIPMENT FOR CLASSROOM USE.

THE PASSAGE OF THE LEVY EXTENDS IT FOR ANOTHER TEN YEARS.