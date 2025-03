WOMEN UNITED AWARDS $100,000 TO CHILDREN’S NON PROFITS

WOMEN UNITED OF SIOUXLAND HAS AWARDED $100,000 IN FUNDING GRANTS TO 11 LOCAL NON-PROFIT’S SERVING SIOUXLAND CHILDREN.

THREE OF THE 11 ORGANIZATIONS ARE FIRST-TIME RECIPIENTS OF WOMEN UNITED FUNDING.

THOSE ARE MARY ELIZABETH CHILD CARE AND PRESCHOOL, MARTHA’S MISSION OF SIOUXLAND, AND TEAMMATES MENTORING OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SINCE 2006, WOMEN UNITED OF SIOUXLAND HAS AWARDED MORE THAN $1.4 MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL NON-PROFITS.

100% OF THE GRANT FUNDS AWARDED GO TO THE GROUPS, WITH NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES TAKEN OUT.

THE GRANTS WERE AWARDED TO:

FLORENCE CRITTENTON HOME

AN AWARD OF $2,499 WILL PROVIDE FOR ESSENTIAL BABY SUPPLIES TO BE USED IN THE FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER. THE BABY SUPPLIES ALONG WITH OTHER HEALTH RELATED ITEMS WILL PROMOTE THE WELL-BEING AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE INFANTS SERVED.

SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET

AN AWARD OF $2,499 WILL ENABLE THE AGENCY TO PURCHASE NEW JOGGERS AND SWEATS FOR BOYS. BEING ABLE TO PICK OUT THEIR OWN CLOTHES HELPS TEENS MOVING INTO FOSTER CARE FEEL SEEN, HEARD, AND WORTHY.

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

THE AWARD OF $2,475.96 WILL PROVIDE FOR A VARIETY OF EQUIPMENT THAT WILL BE USED IN CHILDREN’S PLAY THERAPY. THE GOAL OF PLAY THERAPY IS TO DECREASE AND ELIMINATE BARRIERS TO CHILDREN’S EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH, IMPROVE COMMUNICATION, AND ADDRESS UNRESOLVED TRAUMA WHILE HELPING CHILDREN EXPERIENCE PERSONAL GROWTH.

TEAMMATES MENTORING OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY

A GRANT OF $2,499 WILL PROVIDE FOR A SCHOOL-BASED MENTORING PROGRAM FOR GRADES 3-12 IN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE SCHOOL SYSTEM. THE GOAL IS TO PROVIDE A SAFE ENVIRONMENT WHERE STUDENTS CAN BENEFIT FROM ONE-ON-ONE MENTORING, EMPOWERING THEM TO REACH THEIR PERSONAL AND EDUCATIONAL GOALS.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND

THE JUNIOR BIGS MENTORING PROGRAM WILL BE EXPANDED AT HUNT ELEMENTARY WITH AN AWARD OF $22,655.79. STUDENTS BENEFIT FROM MENTORING WITH IMPROVED SOCIAL AND RELATIONSHIP SKILLS, AS WELL AS PROBLEM-SOLVING ABILITIES AND ARE BETTER PREPARED FOR FUTURE SUCCESS.

FOODBANK OF SIOUXLAND, INC.

AN AWARD OF $12,500 WILL PROVIDE FOOD BACK PACKS FOR GRADE SCHOOL CHILDREN WHO QUALIFY FOR THE FREE AND REDUCED LUNCH PROGRAM TO SUSTAIN THEM OVER THE WEEKEND. WEEKEND NOURISHMENT WILL ALLOW THEM TO COME BACK TO THE CLASSROOM ON MONDAY FED AND FOCUSED.

MARY ELIZABETH CHILD CARE AND PRESCHOOL

HEALTH AND SAFETY ISSUES WILL BE ADDRESSED WITH A GRANT AWARD OF $5,608.58. THIS WILL ENABLE THE AGENCY TO REPLACE WORN OR DAMAGED EQUIPMENT AND CARPET. THE UPDATES WILL PROVIDE AN IMPROVED ENVIRONMENT FOR THE CHILDREN WHO ATTEND THE CHILD CARE AND PRESCHOOL CENTER.

MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE PRESCHOOL

AN AWARD OF $18,000 WILL PROVIDE LOW-INCOME CHILDREN WITH PRESCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS. CHILDREN COMING FROM HOMES WHERE ENGLISH IS NOT THE PRIMARY LANGUAGE WILL BE ABLE TO REALIZE GREATER EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AND INCREASED KINDERGARTEN SUCCESS.

MARTHA’S MISSION – SIOUXLAND

AN AWARD OF $12,000 WILL HELP SUPPLY A PROGRAM THAT PROVIDES ESSENTIAL CLASSROOM SUPPLIES FOR KIDS IN NEED. TEACHERS MAY COME TO MARTHA’S MISSION AND SELECT WHAT THEY NEED FOR THEIR CLASSROOM AT NO CHARGE. THE PROGRAM ENABLES TEACHERS TO HELP CHILDREN IN THEIR CLASSROOM HAVE THE SUPPLIES THEY NEED TO SUCCEED.

SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE

NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! AN AWARD OF $12,500 WILL SUPPORT THIS VOLUNTEER DRIVEN AGENCY IN THEIR MISSION OF BUILDING, ASSEMBLING AND DELIVERING TOP-NOTCH BUNK BEDS AND BEDDING TO SIOUXLAND CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN NEED.

URBAN NATIVE CENTER

THE NATIVE YOUTH MEDIA PROGRAM WILL BENEFIT FROM A GRANT OF $6,762.67, PROVIDING SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT TO USE IN CREATING NATIVE MUSIC, PODCASTS, AND RECORDING HISTORIC STORIES AND DOCUMENTARIES OF NATIVE ELDERS. THIS PROGRAM GIVES NATIVE AMERICAN YOUTH THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN ABOUT AND PRESERVE THEIR CULTURAL HERITAGE.