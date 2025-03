SIOUX CITY PUBLIC & CATHOLIC SCHOOLS 2 HOURS LATE WEDS.

DUE TO HAZARDOUS WEATHER CONDITIONS, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN HAS DECLARED A TOW BAN IS NOW IN EFFECT ACROSS WOODBURY COUNTY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE STARTING AT 6:36 P.M. TUESDAY

————————————————————

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS 2 HOURS LATE

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC 2 HOURS LATE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS 2 HRS LATE, NO PRESCHOOL

SGT. BLUFF LUTON 2 HOURS LATE

DAKOTA VALLEY 2 HOURS LATE

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL 2 HOURS LATE

ST. MICHAELS SSC SCHOOL 2 HOURS LATE

WOODBURY CENTRAL 2 HOURS LATE

MEALS ON WHEELS NO DELIVERY