IVORY SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO OVER TEN YEARS IN PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

43-YEAR-OLD SHANNON IVORY WILL SERVE 125 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES.

IVORY WAS ARRESTED BY FEDERAL AGENTS AS A FUGITIVE ON STATE OF IOWA CHARGES IN MARCH OF 2023.

DURING THE ARREST, MULTIPLE TYPES OF ILLEGAL DRUGS IN SEPARATE PACKAGING FOR DISTRIBUTION WERE FOUND ON IVORY, INCLUDING OVER 26 GRAMS OF PURE METH; OVER 15 GRAMS OF CRACK COCAINE; OVER 4 GRAMS OF POWDER COCAINE; AND 25 MORPHINE PILLS.

IVORY ADMITTED TO POSSESSING THE DRUGS AND HIS INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE THEM TO OTHER PERSONS.

SENTENCING WAS HELD BEFORE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT JUDGE LEONARD T. STRAND.