FEENSTRA COMMENTS ON ARREST OF SUSPECT IN DEATH OF SARAH ROOT

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SPONSORED SARAH’S LAW, WHICH WAS ATTACHED TO THE LAKEN RILEY ACT, WHICH REQUIRES FEDERAL DETENTION FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CHARGED WITH THEFT OR BURGLARY.

SARAH ROOT WAS FROM COUNCIL BLUFFS AND DIED IN A TRAFFIC CRASH IN OMAHA JUST AFTER GRADUATING FROM COLLEGE THAT POLICE SAY INVOLVED AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.

THAT SUSPECT, ESWIN MEJIA, WAS ARRESTED, BONDED OUT AND THEN FLED THE COUNTRY AFTER THE 2016 ACCIDENT.

FEENSTRA FOUND OUT OVER THE WEEKEND THAT MEJIA WAS ARRESTED FEBRUARY 27TH IN HONDURAS BY POLICE:

MEJIA1 OC………LAW OF THE LAND. :25

ONCE EXTRADITED BACK TO THE UNITED STATES, MEJIA WILL FACE CHARGES IN NEBRASKA AND POSSIBLY FEDERAL COUNTS AS WELL:

MEJIA2 OC………THIS HAPPENS. :14

OMAHA POLICE SAY MEJIA, WHO WAS 19 AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT, HAD A BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL THREE TIMES ABOVE THE LEGAL LIMIT.

IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT DECLINED TO TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY AFTER HE BONDED OUT..